Funeral details released for retired SAPD officer, critically injured in bloody 2003 San Antonio shootout

Officer David Evans is being remembered as a gentle giant who loved to serve.

SAN ANTONIO — A retired San Antonio Police officer who was critically injured in a violent shootout back in 2003 died on Friday. On Tuesday, his family shared funeral plans for later this month.

In 2003, Officer David Evans and three other officers were shot during a confrontation at a northeast-side Denny's restaurant. The gunman did not survive.

His family shared details of the funeral arrangements through social media for his memorial:

Evans' funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21 at Community Bible Church, located on the city's northeast side at 2477 North Loop 1604 East.

A law enforcement memorial procession will be held prior to the service, beginning from San Antonio Police Headquarters, located at 315 South Santa Rosa Avenue in downtown.

Report and departure times, as well as additional details, will be provided as they become available.

Evans' family also shared on Facebook a message to the community to express their gratitude for all the support they've received since his passing: