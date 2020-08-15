Retired BCSO sergeant dies after battling stage 4 cancer, sheriff's office says

60-year-old Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez died less than 24 hours after retiring from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO — Less than 24 hours after retiring from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Ruben Ramirez passed away after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to BCSO, Ramirez was a 38-year veteran of the sheriff's office. He began his tenure with the Bexar County Jail in June 1982 and later worked with the department's Patrol Division, Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and Gang Unit, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Rodriguez finished his career with BCSO's Fugitive Apprehension Unit before retiring on Friday, August 14. He passed away Saturday morning.

Rodriguez also served in the U.S. Army; BCSO said he "was adored and loved by his peers at the Sheriff’s Office and will be greatly missed" and thanked him for his years of service.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of recently r... etired Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez, 60. Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, passed away earlier this morning after his hard fought battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Sgt.