Prayer vigil to be held for fallen deputy Noah Calderon

Calderon, his fiancee, and brother were heading to Corpus Christi when they were involved with a crash with an 18-wheeler.

SAN ANTONIO — A prayer vigil in remembrance of fallen Bexar County Deputy Noah Calderon has been set for Saturday, August 15.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the Miracle Center, 3751 Commercial Ave.

Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided an honor escort for Calderon, 20, who was killed in an accident in San Patricio County Wednesday.

Calderon was 18 years old when he was hired by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in 2018 as part of the agency's Blue Shirt program, making him the youngest person to be hired by the department.

Sources said Calderon, his fiancee, Samantha Handy, and his 13-year-old brother, Luke, were heading to Corpus Christi when they were involved with a crash with an 18-wheeler. Calderon and Handy died at the scene, sources said, while Calderon's younger brother was taken to University Hospital via AirLife with critical injuries.

The honor escort left San Patricio County Friday morning and passed through Bee County, Live Oak County, Atascosa County, until they reached Bexar County.