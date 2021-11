So far, it's unclear who ran the light, police said. The officer suffered minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A car ran a red light, causing two cars to collide with one another on the city's south side, police said. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a San Antonio Police Department street crimes officer was driving down Roosevelt Avenue while a woman in a truck was driving west on Southeast Military Drive, but it's unclear who ran the light.