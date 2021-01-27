Officers shoot, kill man who ran from police into South Park Mall

Four SAPD veterans shot and killed a man who ran from a traffic stop and into South Park Mall.

SAN ANTONIO — Four police officers shot and killed a man at South Park Mall on Wednesday morning after police said he fled a traffic stop.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus provided preliminary details from the scene of the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot in front of Dick's Sporting Goods.

McManus said a Department of Transportation inspector pulled over an 18-wheeler earlier Wednesday morning. The driver of the truck, who was not identified but was believed to be in his mid-20s, fled from the truck and ran into South Park Mall.

The driver was asked to leave by mall security and then encountered four SAPD officers in the parking lot. After a confrontation, the officers shot at the driver, killing him.

McManus said the driver did have a gun but did not provide further details into what led to the use of deadly force.

The four officers who shot the driver were veterans of the police department with a combined 72 years of experience with the police force, McManus said.

No one else was injured in the confrontation, according to the chief. No further details were provided regarding the officers' identities.

McManus said he has not viewed the body camera footage and that facts about the shooting may change upon viewing. The body camera footage will be made available to the public within the next 60 days.

The reason for the traffic stop was not provided by McManus. SAPD's investigation is ongoing.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.