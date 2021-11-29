Officer expected to be ok after being T-boned by car on west side

The sergeant on the scene told KENS 5 the officer had the right away when he was hit at the intersection of West Military Drive and the access road to Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer is expected to be alright after he was T-boned by a car running a red light, police said. It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on the west side.

The sergeant on the scene told KENS 5 the officer had the right away when he was hit at the intersection of West Military Drive and the access road to Highway 151.

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital, but there's no word on the condition of the driver and passenger who hit the officer.