Off-duty Schertz police officer placed on paid administrative leave following 'self-defense' shooting outside Walmart

No charges have been filed at this time as SAPD continues investigating. But family of the man and woman who survived getting shot are demanding justice.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There are still several questions surrounding Friday's shooting in which an off-duty Schertz police officer sent two people to the hospital.

The off-duty officer who reportedly shot two people in "self-defense," has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Meanwhile, the shooting victims are recovering, based on social media posts and a GoFundMe page set up by family. The family is now demanding justice for what happened.

"What we can release is that this employee is on paid administrative leave per city policy," said Linda Klepper, Schertz director of public affairs.

Additional questions following up on last week's shooting were directed to the San Antonio Police Department.

According to police, an altercation of some sort took place in the parking lot of a Walmart at 11210 Potranco Road between two men in separate vehicles. The content of the argument could not be revealed by SAPD when KENS 5 reached out.

The officer eventually drove off without any physical contact or threat being made to the man, police said.

SAPD said the man proceeded to follow the officer, pulled up right next to him and aim a gun at him. Law enforcement officials said the officer acted in self-defense and shot the man in the other vehicle. As a result, two people were shot and considered in stable condition.

No arrests were made and charges have not been filed while the SAPD-led investigation continues.

Names of the shooting victims and off-duty Schertz police officer have not been released.