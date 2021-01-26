New reward offered in Joshua Davis case 10 years after his disappearance

Family members reported to police on February 4, 2011, that the toddler had wandered from the home in freezing temperatures and was not seen since.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police released new information and are offering a new reward in the Joshua Davis case nearly ten years after the 18-month-old disappeared from his home.

Family members reported to police on February 4, 2011, that the toddler had wandered from the home in freezing temperatures and was not seen since. The home is in the 2600 block of Savannah Hill Circle. A total of ten people were at the house at the time of his disappearance, including seven adults and two other children besides Joshua.

A press release sent to KENS 5 by New Braunfels Police sheds new light on the case and some of things investigators encountered in the search for baby Joshua.

The release said the child's disappearance is now considered suspicious in nature and said that investigators were "frustrated and disappointed in the level of cooperation from some members of the immediate family who have repeatedly lied and misled detectives".

Investigators say they determined that the toddler was not capable of leaving the home on his own, despite family members telling police he had. The release also said that on the night of his disappearance, the family members did not call 911 until 45 minutes to an hour after they realized he was gone. Police also said in that time before the 911 call, illegal drugs were cleaned up and disposed of and a family meeting was held.

The press release also said some of the family members continue to spread misinformation about the case publicly, despite police offering facts on the case. Police have ruled out abduction from the home based on the statements made by the family following the disappearance.

Investigators believe at least one of the adults in the home at the time knows what happened to baby Joshua, according to the release.

New Braunfels police said they continue to actively investigate his disappearance and are currently following leads and conducting interviews.

Comal County Crime Stoppers issued a limited-time reward for information about case. The reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment is valid for the next 30 days and will expire at 5pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.