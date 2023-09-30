New Braunfels Police searching for 70-year-old man, issued Silver Alert

Ruben Camareno was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at 821 South Business 35 in New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police Department issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old man on Saturday.

Ruben Camareno was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at 821 South Business 35 in New Braunfels.

He is 5 foot 7 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo baseball hat, surgical mask, white t-shirt, and light colored jeans.

He is also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials believe this missing person poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this senior citizen's disappearance please call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4560.

