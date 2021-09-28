Need a new truck, car or SUV? SAPD holds vehicle auction

Some of the vehicles up for auction include a Ford Expedition, a Chevy Tahoe, a Dodge Charger, a Nissan Maxima and a Mercedes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department will hold a public auction Tuesday night for vehicles the department has seized. Trucks, cars and SUVs will be up for grabs.

The Asset Seizure Vehicle Public Auction will take place at the San Antonio Vehicle Impound Facility located at 3625 Growdon Road. The gates open at 5 p.m. for viewing and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

