Lockdown at multiple schools lifted as deputies respond to incident in north Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says it is currently working an incident in the 5600 block of Southern Oaks, in far north Bexar County.

BCSO told us that they responded to a reported assault, and the suspect is inside the home as deputies attempt to make contact.

Wortham Oaks Elementary School and Veterans Memorial High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but authorities say the children are safe at this time. Judson ISD officials said that the lockdown was lifted as of 3:24 p.m.

"School officials will be providing information to parents regarding release protocols for school children," BCSO said. "Additionally, as this incident is working nearby streets in the subdivision will be impacted.