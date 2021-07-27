Mother killed, suspect shot by police after apparent domestic incident Monday night

SAPD Chief William McManus said that the suspect came out of the residence with his three-month-old baby before returning with a rifle. The child was not harmed.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother was killed and her suspected killer is in critical condition after being shot by San Antonio police during an apparent domestic incident on the south side on Monday night, police said.

Chief William McManus provided preliminary information at the scene, saying that they got a call about a man with a gun threatening to kill the mother of his three-month-old baby and himself. He said four people were in the home with him, the woman and three children.

Chief William McManus shares preliminary information on officer involved shooting in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Monday, July 26, 2021

McManus said the suspect showed himself at the windows with a long rifle, then came outside holding the baby in front of him. He said he then came back outside with a rifle and turned toward officers, who shot the man.