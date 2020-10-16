Have you seen him? Missing endangered 22-year-old last seen on far west side

Carlos Rios, who goes by Leonardo, was last seen in the 5100 block of Roan Brook on October 11

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered 22-year-old last seen on the city's far west side.

Police say Carlos Rios, who goes by Leonardo, was last seen in the 5100 block of Roan Brook on October 11. Authorities describe Rios as 5'7", weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Rios has a Chinese symbol tattooed on his left forearm.