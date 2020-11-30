Two inmates who died at Bexar County jail this week identified

Officials confirmed that 45-year-old Lambert Earl Sabrsula and 53-year-old Dominga Flores died at the jail this week.

SAN ANTONIO — We now know the name of the man who died in the Bexar County jail Saturday morning, but we still don't know what led to his death.

The medical examiner confirms 45-year-old Lambert Earl Sabrsula is the man who was found unresponsive in his cell during an early morning check.

A spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said even though medical help was given immediately, the man could not be revived. Initially, they said they believe the man had some sort of medical episode, but the medical examiner has yet to rule on his cause of death.