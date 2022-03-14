Tense moments after SAPD officers shoot, kill man who allegedly reached for gun in waistband

Police used pepper spray to disperse a crowd of neighbors and family members who gathered at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Three San Antonio police officers shot and killed a 27-year-old man on the city's west side Monday, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday near North Elmendorf and Carter Street.

McManus said the officers were on routine patrol when they recognized the man from two felony arrest warrants; one for assault of an officer and the other for possession of a firearm.

Police attempted to stop the man, but McManus says he ran away.

At some point during the chase, McManus alleges the man reached for a gun in his pants waistband. Authorities recovered a firearm from the man after the shooting.

"He's not a bad person so there's no reason why this should've happened," said Jasmine Johnson, who identified the dead man as her brother, Kevin.

She said her brother suffered from mental health disorders, but that he'd ceased criminal activity and "changed his whole life."

McManus, who had not reviewed the body camera footage when he briefed reporters Monday, would not provide many details about the shooting. He would not say how many times the officers fired or where they shot the man.

The officers are, respectively, four-year, five-year, and sixteen-year veterans of the department. McManus placed each on administrative leave.

Neighbors, friends, and family gathered at the site of the shooting Monday afternoon. After a period of controlled tension, bystanders began throwing objects at officers and cursing them.

A KENS 5 photographer spotted the growing crowd rocking a police car, apparently in an attempt to tip it over. In response, SAPD officers used pepper spray to disperse the group.

Police arrested at least one person during the fracas.

The district attorney will review the afternoon's events.