Man in highway shuts down traffic on 410

Drivers were asked to avoid 410 near Ingram Road on Friday night as San Antonio Police worked to get a man off the highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Traffic was shut down on a stretch of Loop 410 Friday evening as law enforcement worked to remove a man walking down the middle of the highway.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the west side near Ingram Road. Traffic cameras showed that the only vehicles in the northbound lanes belonged to law enforcement, and several officers appeared to be talking to a man who was at that point on the shoulder of the road. All other traffic had been diverted to the frontage road.

It isn’t yet known who the man is or if he was trying to evade police after a separate incident. Video showed about a dozen officers on the road as the man backed up slowly before turning and running. By 7:45, it appeared that officers had taken the man into custody.

Officers close in on man, but he took off running toward Culebra. 410 eastbound also slowed to a crawl. We’re watching this all live on our Transguide camera @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/wXaoxrkt2t — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaNeavesTV) July 29, 2023

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.