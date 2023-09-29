Man crashed into utility pole, caused by medical emergency, police say

The man was experiencing a medical problem possibly related to blood sugar at the time of the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man crashed into a utility pole on the city's south side on Friday.

Police say the man was experiencing a medical emergency possibly related to blood sugar at the time of the accident.

The man was driving a car with his wife in the passenger seat when he struck the pole, authorities say.

Police responded to the incident a little before 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

