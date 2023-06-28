Man arrested after fleeing Bexar County jail on foot, BCSO says

Authorities said the man was waiting for transportation to a substance abuse treatment center in an unsecured area of the jail when he fled, sparking a brief search.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested following a short search after authorities say he fled from the Bexar County jail on foot.

It happened around noon on Wednesday. The Bexar County Sherriff's Office said Rocque Adriel Chavez, 31, was waiting for transportation to a substance abuse treatment center in an unsecured area of the jail when he fled on foot.

He was set to serve a court ordered 30-day sentence at Lifetime Recovery for a non-violent criminal mischief charge. Chavez was eventually taken back into custody at 12:16 p.m., and now faces additional charges.

No injuries were reported.

"The Criminal Investigations Division, the Public Integrity Unit, and Internal Affairs Unit are conducting separate but concurrent investigations into this incident," BCSO said in a statement. "Additionally, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified."

This is a developing story.

