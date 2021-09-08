Guadalupe County authorities shoot kidnapping suspect dead after high-speed chase, sheriff says

Officials said the unidentified suspect fired at deputies immediately after his car stopped.

SAN ANTONIO — An hours-long chase involving Guadalupe County authorities ended with a shootout and a kidnapping suspect dead, officials said.

According to Sheriff Arnold Zwicke, the chase reached speeds of 100 mph before OnStar representatives managed to slow the pickup truck's speed down enough for authorities to disable it on I-10 eastbound, near the FM 2438 exit.

Zwicke says the suspect "immediately opened fire" on law enforcement, who returned fire and hit him. He died at the scene, despite efforts to revive him.