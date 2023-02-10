Law enforcement discusses risks behind funeral processions

Within the past 5 months, KENS 5 has reported on three different incidents where motorcycle officers were hurt while working a funeral procession.

SAN ANTONIO — Within a month, there have been two crashes involving funeral processions in San Antonio. In both of those crashes, motorcycle officers were hurt.

The most recent incident happened Monday while an off-duty deputy constable was leading a procession down West Malone Avenue.

Chief Deputy Salvador Rodriguez with constable precinct 1 said working these funeral processions is a dangerous job. He said he is thankful his friend and co-worker, J.D. Castillo will be okay despite being sent to the hospital.

"This is the second accident in the last month that's happened like that,” Rodriguez said.

He said while Castillo was leading the procession, a woman driving a SUV saw a gap in the procession and assumed it was over.

"As she starts into the middle of the intersection, Deputy Castillo is coming across and he sees her and instead of hitting, he tries to go around her and he lays down the bike,” Rodriguez said.

He said part of his leg got caught with the bike and he was dragged about 50 feet down the road. He said if Rodriguez did not lay down the bike, he could have died.

"It's very dangerous,” Ron Tooke with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County said.

Tooke knows Castillo, who retired from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after serving more than 30 years. He also was relieved to hear his former co-worker is okay, but said this highlights the dangers of the gig.

"Get out of the way, let them do their job,” Tooke said. “I mean it's a traumatic experience as it is."

Just last month, another deputy constable was involved in a minor crash while leading a procession just south of downtown. Back in May, an off-duty SAPD motorcycle officer working a funeral procession was hit by a vehicle off Somerset Road on the southwest side. Both made a full recovery.

Despite several incidents, both Tooke and Rodriguez said they would not suggest doing away with processions.

"In this situation, common sense prevails,” Tooke said. “If you are being approached by a funeral procession, if you are approaching a funeral procession, give them a minute.”