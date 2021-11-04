Law enforcement community mourns after the death of Corporal Detective Justin Longoria after Frio County vehicle collision

Longoria served with the Dilley Police Department before joining the Frio County Sheriff's Office. They said he was on his way to work for the community he loved.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas — The Frio County Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement community are mourning the loss of one of their own after a vehicle collision claimed the life of Corporal Detective Justin Longoria as he was on his way to work.

"Today we mourn the loss of one of our brightest stars," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook. "Corporal Detective Justin Longoria was lost to this world while traveling to serve this community that he cared for so very much. We do not have the words to express our grief and pain at the loss of our brother. We ask that all will send a prayer to his family and friends in this time of sorrow."

The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed that Longoria died in a vehicle collision in Frio County. Longoria had worked previously with the City of Dilley Police Department, who offered condolences in a Facebook post.