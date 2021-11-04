Law enforcement community mourns after the death of Corporal Detective Justin Longoria after Frio County vehicle collision

FRIO COUNTY, Texas — The Frio County Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement community are mourning the loss of one of their own after a vehicle collision claimed the life of Corporal Detective Justin Longoria as he was on his way to work.
"Today we mourn the loss of one of our brightest stars," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook. "Corporal Detective Justin Longoria was lost to this world while traveling to serve this community that he cared for so very much. We do not have the words to express our grief and pain at the loss of our brother. We ask that all will send a prayer to his family and friends in this time of sorrow."
The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed that Longoria died in a vehicle collision in Frio County. Longoria had worked previously with the City of Dilley Police Department, who offered condolences in a Facebook post.
"Corporal J. Longoria has been a Public Servant since 2017 & previously served with Dilley PD before finding his home at the Frio County Sheriff's Office where he proudly worked his way up the ranks to the position of Corporal," they said.
"We ask our community to keep our comrades at the Frio County Sheriff's Office & the Longoria family in your thoughts & prayers. Corporal Longoria, Thank you for your dedicated service to the citizens of Frio County. Your passion for the job & your dedication to your Oath will forever live in our hearts & in these streets. You will be missed by many, Rest Easy Hero," they said.