75-year-old Kerr County man killed by law enforcement conducting welfare check

Texas DPS is leading the investigation into Monday's incident.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — A welfare check conducted by Kerr County deputies on Monday ended with law enforcement shooting and killing a 75-year-old man after he allegedly fired at officers.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said online that personnel from the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife also responded to the 100 block of Dry Creek Trail West in Mountain Home, about 19 miles northwest of Kerrville, where "a male subject threatened to do harm to officers if they did not leave his property."

An unknown amount of time passed before the unidentified man eventually fired "multiple" shots at law enforcement, who officials said returned fire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, and KCSO said multiple firearms were seized from the scene.

"This is a tragic case, and we appreciate the swift action and cooperation from the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS Texas Rangers Division, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department," Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha is quoted as saying in the Facebook release.

DPS is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

