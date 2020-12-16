‘I guess I’ll take you to jail’ | New video shows moments leading up to Janice Dotson-Stephens’s arrest

Janice Dotson-Stephens died at the Bexar County Jail after five months behind bars. She could have been released for $30.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two years after a 61-year-old woman with a history of mental illness died behind bars at the Bexar County Jail, sweeping changes have been made to the way local law enforcement handles cases involving those with mental illness.

Janice Dotson-Stephens was arrested in mid-July of 2018 on a criminal trespass charge. Onlookers had called police, reporting to them that she had been banging on the window of her husband’s apartment at an east-side assisted living facility.

Newly obtained body-worn camera video shows the moments leading to her arrest and eventual booking at the Bexar County jail where she died five months later. Court records allege she lost nearly 150 pounds while at the jail in lieu of $300 bond.

Leslie Sachanowicz, Dotson’s family’s attorney who filed a federal lawsuit following her death, said officers had the discretion to instead book her into a mental health facility via an emergency detention—a move he said could have prevented her death entirely. Emergency detentions are reserved for individuals who pose a danger to others or themselves. While officers ultimately arrested and booked Dotson, the San Antonio Police Department said, annually, they emergency-detain approximately 12,000 people.

‘I guess I’ll take you to jail'

In the video, an officer is seen approaching Dotson, who tells the officer she would like to know why her husband called the police. The officer is heard telling Dotson she doesn’t belong at the complex, to which she replies that she has no other place to go. After a back-and-forth in which Dotson repeatedly informs the officer she has no place to go, the officer concedes, “I guess I’ll take you to jail because you’re not listening.”

As the officer and Dotson walk back to his patrol unit, another officer arrives at the scene and the first responding officer explains Dotson has refused to leave the property. During the officer’s explanation, Dotson is heard mumbling, “Take me to jail,” "I want to go to jail."

The second responding officer begins questioning Dotson about whether she is on any medication or intends on hurting herself—in both instances, Dotson replies “no,” while going on a tangent about how she does not have kids, though she does, in fact, have kids.

Officers are heard asking for her name; she is heard telling officers she doesn't have one. In the video, officers are heard attempting to obtain more information about Dotson through questioning, including whether she has family in San Antonio or where she lives. Body-worn camera video shows officers are eventually able to identify Dotson, noting her criminal record includes an assault and theft charge.

One officer is seen walking over to Dotson, asking whether she would leave the property and why she did not leave earlier. A frantic Dotson explains her belongings are in her husband’s apartment.

“You wanted to go to jail, so we are going to go for the criminal trespass warning,” one officer is heard saying as he cuffs Dotson.

The first responding officer is heard telling other officers he thought Dotson would be gone by the time he arrived at the scene, but found her banging on the door.

The officer is heard recounting his initial exchange with Dotson, using a caricature-like voice to explain her hostility toward officers.

'Could you have forecast that? Nobody could have forecast that'

Sachanowicz said the video demonstrates the consequences of officers not exercising discretion.

“What a lot of people don't understand is that the officers have discretion to be able to have two options,” Sachanowicz said. "One is they can arrest a person for, say, criminal trespass, and they take him to the Bexar County Jail, where they receive no mental health treatment whatsoever. The second option is what I would call the civil commitment type option, where there's no criminal consequences.

"And what ends up happening with that person? They get taken to some sort of mental health facility to be able to deal with their mental health illness.”

Sachanowicz said he has seen the video and believes there were multiple indications that Dotson suffered from mental health issues and should not have been arrested.

"Could you have forecast that? Nobody could have forecast that,” Sachanowicz said of Dotson’s eventual death behind bars. "But they had the discretion to be able to make that call.”

Dawn Surratt said her brother, Daryl Surratt, suffers from mental health issues. Rather than be subjected to treatment, court records show he has racked up eight arrests since the start of the year. Online records show the jail is a revolving door for Daryl Surratt: Once he’s released, he’s rearrested on yet another minor offense.

Court records show Daryl Surratt remains behind bars on an enhanced theft charge after he allegedly stole a phone from a Walgreens in July, telling an employee he “was working for the police and needed it.”

“It gets back to the point that jail is not the place for providing mental health treatment,” Surratt said. “It's not, and it's not just a problem in Texas or in San Antonio. It's a problem throughout this country.”

Emails from Dawn Surratt to local health care providers and the San Antonio Police Department show she has tried to coordinate care for her brother from her home in California. However, despite numerous attempts to arrange mental health treatment for her brother, she said each effort has resulted in a dead end.

In an interview earlier this year, Dawn Surratt said she fears her brother will face a similar fate to that of Dotson and Jack Ule, a man who died at the jail after being arrested on a criminal trespass charge.

"If you hear my voice cracking, it's because I don't want it to happen,” Dawn Surratt said through tears. “And it doesn't. It doesn't have to happen to him. it doesn't have to happen to anybody.”

She commended SAPD's mental health unit for helping navigate the options available to her brother, but said the agency’s team is too small for the numerous people in Bexar County with mental illness like her brother.

Lack of funding for treatment of the uninsured

Mike Lozito, director of Bexar County’s Office of Criminal Justice, said while numerous specialty programs exist – including a mental health court, a drug court and veterans treatment court – when it comes to budgeting, there’s disparate funding for the root of so many arrests.

“You can go on one end and hire 300 more police officers, but have you funded drug treatment?” Lozito questioned, noting a majority of those arrested have underlying drug issues. “No, it never happens … And they're doing their job. They do exactly what they do. They're great. And I support my brothers out there on what they do, but they're going to arrest, that's their job. So when you do that and you add (to the incarcerated population), you need to add to the other end of that.”

He explained it was like creating freeways with no off-ramp.

Lozito pointed to a recent study which revealed that Bexar County has “a lot of gaps” in treatment, specifically for individuals who lack health insurance. Lozito also noted the study showed 80% of the individuals who are incarcerated for drugs also have mental health issues which they’ve chosen to treat using illegal substances.

County officials are looking to remedy the issue using proceeds from any settlement resulting from the opioid lawsuit.

The deadly shooting of combat veteran Damian Daniels revived scrutiny on how local law enforcement handles mental health calls. Daniels was fatally shot during a welfare check earlier this year.

County Judge Nelson Wolff at the time told KENS 5, “I just think we handled it the wrong way.”

As the conversation on mental health and law enforcement rose to the forefront of national conversation, Bexar County’s two largest law enforcement agencies revamped their mental health policies, implementing more toward de-escalation tactics and the incorporation of mental health professionals in situations involving those with mental illness.

Lozito said that, ultimately, the issue boils down to law enforcement lacking resources to do anything beyond incarceration.