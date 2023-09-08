'It could have been handled differently' | Loved ones respond to deadly police shooting

On July 16, an attempted arrest ended in gunfire. Adrian San Martin, 30, died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Loved ones are responding to newly released body camera footage.

The video, posted by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), shows officers chasing and killing a man during an attempted arrest on July 16.

Adrian San Martin was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants, according to SAPD spokesperson Lt. Michelle Ramos.

Police say they received a tip San Martin was staying at the WoodSpring Suites near I-35 and Eisenhauer Road.

After about four hours of surveillance, officers saw San Martin leaving his hotel room and getting into his car.

In the video, you can see two officers pulling up to arrest him.

*Warning: This video contains profane language and may be disturbing to watch.*

“It could have been handled so much differently,” said Xalli Stefanic. “I don’t think they should have rushed him; everybody guns out the way they did. Especially since they caught him at a very vulnerable moment getting out of his vehicle.”

Stefanic says San Martin was like a brother to her. When she watched the video, she broke down in tears.

“I can’t watch that video again,” she said. “It was a lot. The world can think what they want, but I knew him as a person.”

Adrian Iruegas told KENS 5 it looked like his friend was running for his life.

“I cried so hard watching [that video],” said Iruegas. “I have no words. I understand officers were doing their job, but he wasn’t a threat.”

“He did have a gun,” said Stefanic. “From what I saw, it was facing down the entire time. I did not see him lift it up once.”

In the video, you can see the 30-year-old sprinting towards the access road. That’s when officers arriving in a patrol car begin shooting through the windshield, striking San Martin.

“I know he was scared,” Stefanic said.

Lt. Ramos says the patrol vehicle did not hit San Martin.

At the scene, Police Chief William McManus told KENS 5 officers tried to save San Martin. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

“He wasn’t the perfect, law-abiding, outstanding citizen,” said Stefanic. “The world and police are going to see him as just a felon. Despite everything, he was a great human being. We are going to be able to live with that forever. How much he cared about his friends.”

Stefanic and Iruegas are calling for the officers who shot San Martin to be charged.

Investigations into deadly force can take up to a year, Lt. Ramos says.