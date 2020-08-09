Inmate taken to hospital after deputy intervenes in suicide attempt, BCSO says

The man was described as a 53-year-old white man who was booked on September 5 for Injury to Elderly- Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate at the Bexar County jail was taken to the hospital after a deputy interrupted his suicide attempt on Monday evening, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

They said that the deputy performed life-saving measures until first responders from the San Antonio Fire Department took over and took him to the hospital in stable condition.