63-year-old inmate dies while in custody at Bexar County Jail

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 63-year-old man booked in the Bexar County Jail died while in custody early Tuesday morning.

This death marks the eleventh inmate to die while in custody at the jail this year.

Authorities say Ed Penix was found unresponsive in his cell located in the infirmary. Penix was housed in the infirmary due to pre-existing medical conditions.

Medical staff checked his vitals and advised that the inmate needed to be transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. While waiting for EMS to arrive Penix became unresponsive again, officials say.

Life saving measures were performed by medical staff and additional deputies. At around 3:40 a.m. staff members from the San Antonio Fire Department pronounced Penix dead, authorities say.

Officials says it appears that all BCSO policy and procedures were followed.

“This gentleman should not have been in our custody in the first place. He was homeless, mentally ill, and had major medical issues. Jails are not the appropriate place for people in those situations," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Preliminary evidence suggest Penix suffered a medical episode compounded by his pre-existing medical conditions, however the Bexar County Medical Examiner has not determined the exact cause of death yet.

As per standard procedure an investigation into the inmates dearth will be conducted.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of the death.

Penix was arrested for criminal trespassing on private property. He was booked on October 5. His bond had been set at $500.