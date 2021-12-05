Inmate dies at Bexar County jail, authorities say

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that Alexandra Gedminas was found unresponsive in her unit. An investigation is underway.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the Bexar County jail, law enforcement officials said Sunday night.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that Alexandra Gedminas, 29, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday. Officers began performing lifesaving measures, and she was pronounced dead when the fire department arrived at 10:45.

"Preliminarily, it appears that the inmate may have experienced a medical episode prior to being discovered unresponsive, however, the medical examiner’s office will determine the final cause of death," officials said.

BCSO's Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation.