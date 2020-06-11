'I'm wondering why it hasn't happened until now': Kathryn Brown on her historic appointment as first Black Bexar Co. constable

Brown will be sworn in on Dec. 31.

SAN ANTONIO — Kathryn Brown is breaking barriers in Bexar County after she was elected to be the first African American woman to serve as constable. The Bexar County Sheriff's deputy won the race in Precinct 4.

Brown credits a Civil Rights icon for her success.

"If it wasn't for Dr. (Martin Luther) King, I know for a fact I wouldn't be here today," she said. "He paid the ultimate sacrifice for people to look at me as a viable candidate."

Brown, who has never spent a day in politics, won her first race on Election Day.

"I was really humbled. I was shocked. Grateful. To be quite frank with you, I am wondering why it hasn't happened until now," she said, referring to her historic election.

Brown is a mother and two-time cancer survivor. She is also a sergeant with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and has worn the badge for 19 years.

"I have to protect," she said. "But I also have to serve the community."

In part, constables are responsible for serving warrants and handling evictions. Brown said evictions are top of mind right now for her constituents. It is something she heard a lot about on the campaign trail.

"They don't know what type of resources we have," she said. "They don't want to see an angry constable at their home. They're already angry."

Brown said a challenge for her in the new role is the fact that she is a woman.

"For some people, it takes some getting used to, but they are going to love me," she said. "They are going to love me."

She said Precinct 4 residents can expect a listening ear, and someone who thinks outside the box. She also wants to motivate the officers who will work under her starting in January.