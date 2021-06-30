'I love wearing the badge' | SAPD officers retires after 33 years, daughter plans to become officer

"I have enjoyed every minute of it," said Vincent Tristan. "I love being a police officer. I love wearing this badge. I wear it with pride."

A San Antonio Police Officer had his final roll call. SAFFE Officer Vincent Tristan worked his final shift. For 33 years, he wore the badge and served the city and neighborhood he grew up.

His daughter Vanessa Tristan looks up to her father. She grew up watching him put on his badge and uniform.

"I aspire to be like him," she said. I am getting emotional because he really is my hero."

In his final roll call, at the SAPD South substation, he was surrounded by his brothers and sisters in uniform past and present. His family in the front row got to see the impact he's made.

"I have enjoyed every minute of it," he said. "I love being a police officer. I love wearing this badge. I wear it with pride."

In his three decades of service, Officer Tristan has been in tense situations. Last year, when the peaceful protest for justice for George Floyd escalated to violence, he was there on the frontlines.

"They started throwing glass bottles, rocks, and bricks," he said.

He said he ducked for cover, but got hit in the head by a glass bottle.

"It was scary," he said. "We didn't know what to expect after that."

He put his life on the line every day to protect the community he loves. Now, his daughter wants to do the same.

"I would like to follow his footsteps and carry his legacy," she said.