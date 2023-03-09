Heroes Helpline helping first responders cope with mental health issues

The program is free to all first responders in Texas, and offers a 24/7 hotline.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — First responders are usually on the frontline when traumatic events happen. In the past 2 weeks there have been 4 SAPD officers shot in the line of duty. When police answer the call to serve and protect, who protects them from post traumatic stress and anxiety, that can sometimes come with the job?

There is one free resource that is available to all first responders who live in Texas. The Heroes First Responders Program at UTHealth Houston, offers help to first responders, by connecting them with treatment.

The Heroes Helpline works in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Services, and is funded by Texas Health and Human Services.

Dr. James Langabeer, professor of psychiatry and behavioral science and emergency medicine with UTHealth Houston, is also a former medic. Langabeer says he understands what it means to go out to emergency events, and not have someone to talk to.

"There's an unwritten code within first responders, that if you're tough, you don't need to share it, and that's the exact opposite," says Langabeer.

Langabeer says he is not aware of another public program in the state that offers free services.

Danny Diaz, President of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, says it helps to band together as brothers and sisters and talk it out, especially after an officer has been shot.

"We do have programs in place through the department, and a program that we're starting up here at the union where officers can seek counseling," said Diaz.

Diaz says the trauma doesn't go away overnight. Langabeer says the thoughts and feeling will be quite negative and traumatic.

"I think there is going to be a lot of anger of course. Anger at the perpetrator, who started this," said Langabeer.

Langabeer say the program also offers a lot of education and outreach services, and acknowledges the stigma attached with asking for help.

"Hold it inside, be tough, and just get through it. This is your job and forget it, and move on. Unfortunately, our body doesn't do that. Our mind doesn't work that that way," said Langabeer.