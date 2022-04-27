Helotes 911 call center at risk of closing due to operating cost increase

The Mayor of Helotes is asking Bexar County to either provide funding for new equipment it needs or take over its emergency and non-emergency dispatch calls.

HELOTES, Texas — The 911 call center in Helotes is facing an emergency of its own.

The 911 Dispatch Center is at risk of closing if they don’t get necessary equipment upgrades due by July.

City leadership is trying to find a solution before the summer.

In old town Helotes—Velinda Gauna and her husband own the Old Helotes Inn

“It was the first dance hall and third oldest building in Helotes,” Gauna said.

Gauna says the businesses have brought new life into a historic part of the city.

“This little part of town has grown, people come from out of town and visit,” Gauna said.

Gauna says if anything happened to this building which has been around since 1914, that includes these old wooden floors and ceilings, she’d have to call 911.

The city wants to provide those critical services—at the right cost.

“Between staffing, equipment services, we’re about $500,000 a year, and for our call volume, we really should be looking at prices between 125 and $145,000,” Mayor Rich Whitehead said.

Mayor Whitehead asked the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to handle its dispatch services, but documents from a Helotes City Council agenda state the county would not be able to take on another agency for six months.

Due to required radio upgrades that need to be in place by July, six months is too long, Mayor Whitehead says.

“We’re now down to decision :30 because somebody has to buy consoles, either Helotes or Bexar County,” Mayor Whitehead said.

Mayor Whitehead spoke briefly with Bexar County Commissioners who said during their meeting they will try to find funding. Mayor Whitehead claims this could qualify as a project funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Gauna appreciates any help that Helotes first responders can get.

“Business owners, they all, we all rely on 9-1-1 if we ever need anything,” Gauna said.