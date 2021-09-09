Gonzales County Sheriff to be laid to rest Thursday

Ynclan ran for sheriff in 2020 and won the primary and general elections, and was elected as Sheriff of Gonzales County.

GONZALES, Texas — Funeral services will be held Thursday for Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan who passed away on September 5.

Gonzales County officials say Ynclan died after a battle with COVID-19. He was a native of Fredericksburg, and later relocated to Gonzales.

"Tragedy struck our law enforcement family when the Sheriff fell ill with COVID symptoms in the month of August, 2021. After a long hard battle, Sheriff Ynclan passed on September 5th, 2021," a Facebook post from Gonzales County Sheriff's Office said.

A visitation will be held Thursday at JB Wells Expo Center at 2301 CR 197 in Gonzales starting at noon. A service will be held at that same location at 2 p.m.