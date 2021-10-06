Funeral services for San Antonio Park Police Officer being held Wednesday and Thursday

Officer Jay Peña, 33, died in September due to COVID-19 complications.

SAN ANTONIO — Officer Jay Peña is being remembered and honored Wednesday and Thursday for his service to the San Antonio community. The San Antonio Park Police Department officer died on September 26 due to COVID-19 complications.

Peña, 33, joined the police force in 2012 and “served the citizens of San Antonio with dignity,” according to a Facebook post from the department.

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Peña’s family and friends during this time,” the post said.

According to his obituary, Peña graduated from St. Gerard's Catholic High School. Along with being a dedicated police officer, Peña was known for his love of fishing.

Funeral services are as follows:

Visitation: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough

Rosary: 7 p.m. on Wednesday

Procession: 9 a.m. on Thursday from Porter Loring Chapel to St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, 1147 Cupples Road

Mass: 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church