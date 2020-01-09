Funeral plans announced for fallen Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Noah Calderon

Calderon was 18 years old when he was hired by BCSO in 2018 as part of the agency's Blue Shirt program, making history as the agency's youngest hire in recent years.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral services for Fallen Deputy Noah Calderon, who lost his life on August 12, 2020 after a car accident.

On September 10, a public viewing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Miracle Center, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. On September 11, Deputy Calderon’s funeral will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a public viewing, followed by a 10:00 a.m. prayer service at the Miracle Center. At 11 a.m., a procession will go to Mission Park North Cemetery where honors will be rendered.

Deputy Calderon, 20, died alongside his fiancée Samantha Handy after a car crash with an 18-wheeler in San Patricio County. His 13-year-old brother, Luke, was critically injured in the accident. The three were heading to Corpus Christi.