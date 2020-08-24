Fundraiser established to help Comal County Deputy pay for surgeries after he was shot

Deputy Eddy Luna's family says doctors are trying to save his arm, which was shattered when he was shot while trying to arrest a man.

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, he took a bullet. Now, his name is up in lights.

Comal County Deputy Eddy Luna is the star of the marquee at the Brauntex Theater in New Braunfels. The message of support is to offer encouragement to Luna, who was shot while serving a felony arrest warrant Thursday at an isolated rural home in the Spring Branch area.

Luna's family said it is a fitting tribute because he also has a personal connection to the entertainment scene. They said Luna has been a long time supporter of local concerts.

Bryan Hugghins is the Police Chief in Cibolo, but he has also been a friend of Luna for decades.

"Eddy Luna is a very dedicated aficionado of what I would call heavy metal music. He has always loved rock and roll. He would often have concerts and get togethers and he would try to bring people together with what he likes," Hugghins said.

The Luna family has been posting updates about his recovery on Facebook.

They said doctors are still in a race to save Luna's arm, which was shattered when he was shot while trying to arrest a man wanted for an outstanding felony charge of evading arrest.

Family members said Luna is reading get well wishes on Facebook so they are encouraging everyone to keep sending messages. They have adopted the hashtags "Luna Strong" and "Hard To Kill"