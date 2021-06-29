Former juvenile detention officer arrested for injuring child using excessive force

Authorities say Ramon Montoya, 31, was seen on security footage placing the 13-year-old prisoner's arm behind his back and lifting it up, breaking his shoulder.

SAN ANTONIO — A former guard at a juvenile detention center is facing multiple charges for using excessive force and breaking the shoulder of a child who was in custody, according to the Bexar County Sherriff's Office Public Integrity Unit.

Authorities say that on June 30, 2019, Ramon Montoya, 31, was seen on security footage placing the 13-year-old's arm behind his back and lifting it up, hyperextending his arm and breaking his shoulder.

The juvenile detention center conducted an investigation, as did BCSO's Public Integrity Unit, and two cases were filed with the District Attorney's office on April 7, 2021. He was charged with Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury, a 1st Degree Felony, and Assault-Bodily Injury, a Class A Misdemeanor.