31-year-old deputy accused of striking juvenile in handcuffs turns herself in

Abigail Rios, 31, is accused of hitting the suspect almost two years ago. Investigators said the incident was caught on a surveillance camera in west Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy turned herself in on Wednesday morning, after two warrants were issued for her arrest for an incident dating back to almost two years ago. She was indicted on charges of official oppression and assault bodily injury, BCSO said.

Abigail Rios, 31, was a patrol deputy who was accused of striking a handcuffed juvenile, who was allegedly burglarizing vehicles in west Bexar County on January 1, 2020.

BCSO said Rios was off-duty when she observed two juvenile males going through vehicles in a neighborhood. Officials said she confronted the two suspects and a foot pursuit ensued. Rios, along with two other BCSO deputies, apprehended them.

Later, investigators said Rios was seen on surveillance footage from a nearby home that confirmed she had struck one of the handcuffed prisoners, BCSO said.

“Our duty to uphold the law does not change whether we are on-duty, off-duty, or whether we think somebody is watching," Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "Our Public Integrity Unit has done a great job working with the case from the time this misconduct was discovered, and I intend to see this through to the fullest extent. Misconduct at any level will not be tolerated.”

Rios, who was hired in February of 2013, was placed on administrative duty effective January 27, 2020.

In a press release, BCSO said:

"During the course of the investigation, Abigail Rios was served with a notice of proposed dismissal on July 28, 2021 and was placed on unpaid administrative leave. Rios is currently appealing the dismissal."