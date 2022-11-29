Fugitive engaged in shootout with law enforcement in Floresville before he was shot, Texas DPS says

Dozens of officers responded to the shooting scene, but authorities say only the suspect was hit. Floresville High School was briefly on lockdown.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — A wanted fugitive engaged in a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday afternoon before he was shot by a police officer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said that only the suspect was hit by gunfire. Floresville High School was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to its proximity to the shooting scene, but the lockdown later was lifted and dismissal operations resumed as usual, the district said.

According to DPS, deputies from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office were tipped off about a 33-year-old man who had an active fugitive warrant. He was wanted for a probation violation in Guadalupe County.

Deputies found the man walking in the intersection of Highways 181 and 97. They say the suspect attempted to evade law enforcement, walking south toward the high school before he began shooting at law enforcement with a handgun.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies, Floresville police officers and Texas highway patrol all responded. Dozens of officers were involved. Investigators said there were four crime scenes being processed, including an area next to the H-E-B and a residential neighborhood behind it.

Investigators said officers shot the suspect multiple times, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has not yet been identified.

The mayor of Floresville, Cecelia 'Cissy' Gonzalez-Dippel, confirmed that officers were involved in the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.