San Antonio to vote on potentially repealing SAPD collective bargaining rights after activist group submits petition

The matter will appear on the May 1 general election ballot.

A measure that would potentially reform how the San Antonio Police Department operates will be placed before San Antonio voters who head to the polls on May 1, the next general election.

The development comes on the heels of efforts by a local activist group, Fix SAPD, to modify department policies. San Antonio City Clerk Tina Flores said Thursday that Fix SAPD has submitted a petition with the requisite number of signatures to place the matter of repealing collective bargaining rights for police officers on the May 1 ballot.

Representatives of Fix SAPD have said their goals include getting rid of barriers "that shield bad police officers" after they violate SAPD policy.

The president of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, John "Danny" Diaz, has previously been skeptical about the group's practices, alleging they would be "physically aggressive" while meeting with community residents. Fix SAPD officials responded by calling the claims "ludicrous."

Diaz doubled down on his skepticism in a Thursday statement, saying he's concerned about an alleged "lack of transparency" on the part of Fix SAPD.

"Nevertheless, SAPOA plans on working hard between now and election day to inform voters about how important collective bargaining is to recruiting top-notch police officers who will keep our neighborhoods safe," Diaz's statement goes on to read.