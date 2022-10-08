Authorities searching for mother who has been missing for months

The family of Sharon Oglesby fears she may be a victim of human trafficking. "We just love you and we need to know that you are okay," her sister said.

SAN ANTONIO — A missing mother's family believes she could be a victim of human trafficking.

They say they're involving the FBI. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pleading to the public to help find Sharon Oglesby. The family just filed the missing person's report days ago. However, they say no one has heard from the 38-year-old since April.

Oglesby's sister Sarah Nolen said they are concerned because they haven't heard from her in several months. They admit Oglesby has lived a troubled life.

"We just love you and we need to know that you are okay," Nolen said. "We hope you are okay. We hope you are safe."

Nolen said at times her sister will disappear. But she was never gone this long.

"What is not normal is her being gone for four months," she said. "Nothing. Nobody has seen her. Nobody has heard from her."

The family said what else is disturbing is a phone call Oglesby had with a friend back in April, they just recently heard about.

"She said in mid conversation he gets mad when we talk at night, in mid conversation she stopped," the sister recounted. "And said, oh my God he is turning on the lights, I have to go. She just hung up very suddenly."

The family said that was the last time anyone has heard from the mother.

"We are freaked out that she was trafficked," the sister said. "We are freaked out that she is in some kind of weird abusive, I don't know if it is a trap house."

Nolen said her sister has been through a lot of trauma and has PTSD from abusive relationships. They waited to file a missing person’s report hoping they would find her. But, that hasn't been the case. They lean on their faith Oglesby is alive and well.

"God loves you and we love you," the sister said. "Please, sweetie. You just mean the world to us."

The family is also getting help from a private investigator. Sheriff investigators believe Oglesby may be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, or in Travis County.