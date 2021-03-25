Families of San Antonio Black men killed by police speak in Austin as George Floyd Act is introduced

The George Floyd Act was introduced by Texas legislators hoping to prevent deaths like his in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — A bill named in memory of a Houston native who was tragically killed at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, the George Floyd Act, was introduced by Texas legislators hoping to prevent deaths like his in Texas.

“The state of Texas must pass the George Floyd act,” Dominique Reverend, president of The Next Generation. said.

Among the proposed reforms are a ban on chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

On the south side of the state’s capital, a rally happened in support of the bill.

“The weaponizing of Black bodies in this nation makes possible what happened to George Floyd,” Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes.

“This bill gives us a strive forward to allow for us to be able to hold the system accountable that has looked at our black bodies as targets,” Reverend said.

Family members of Black men in San Antonio who have been killed by police were a part of that crowd.

“We’re here to fight and to speak and to get this act passed to protect the citizens of America,” Debbie Allen said.

The families say changes are necessary to enhance officer accountability and de-escalate potentially dangerous situations.

“Just like we’re held accountable for what we do. They’re humans too, and they need to be held accountable for everything they do,” Bernice Rountree said.

KENS 5 reached out to the San Antonio Police Department about the proposed bill, and in a statement they said.

"The City is focused on four police accountability and transparency bills filed by Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins: HB 1087, 1561, 1563 and 1940."