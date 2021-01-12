Fallen BCSO cadet being honored with procession on Monday

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office Cadet Kevin Reaux, 59, will be honored Monday by the sheriff and BCSO deputies. Reaux died November 29, after experiencing a medical episode during his first day of detention academy physical exercise training, BCSO said.
At 9 a.m., a procession will begin at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and go to Mission Park South Funeral Home, located at 1700 Southeast Military Drive.
Once at the funeral home, cadets from the Detention Cadet class 2021 - Juliet will be present to salute their former classmate, BCSO said.
Sheriff Javier Salazar will share information about fundraising efforts that BCSO is taking to assist with funeral expenses for the Reaux family.