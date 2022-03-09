Evidence found near area where Lakehills woman went missing

A private investigator said 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins was last seen leaving the Medina Lake Country Club Bar & Grill April 22.

LAKEHILLS, Texas — There are new clues and evidence in the case of a missing woman.

25-year-old Jordan Tompkins was last seen April 22 in Lakehills, a town 40 minutes northwest of San Antonio in Bandera County.

Search teams were out Saturday morning near a bar where Tompkins hung out.

Volunteers brought gear, prepared to search on the ground, in the water and from the air.

"It's been rather unusual this year that there's been several people come up missing within a 50-mile radius around here," said Private Investigator, Dennis Fitzgerald of Gillespie Security and Investigations.

Fitzgerald, who is offering his services pro bono, spearheaded the search. The staging area set up at the American Legion 410 in Lakehills.

The focus of the search was within a 5-mile radius of the Medina Lake Country Club Bar & Grill. It's where Tompkins was last seen alive.

"Everywhere Jordan used to go would be around this area," said Angelina Dexter, an employee of Country Club and a childhood friend of Tompkins.

Tompkins is one of at least five people who went missing throughout Leakey and Bandera County within the last four months.

"We believe that she's in the immediate vicinity, somewhere within five miles of this area," said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says Tompkins was last seen walking down Park Road 37 after the Country Club closed. She was wearing a wig at the time, along with bright pink lace-up tennis shoes.

"Those tennis shoes are going to be, in my estimation, within 100 yards of the body," Fitzgerald told volunteers.

Although Tompkins wasn't found during Saturday's search, Fitzgerald says this new activity spurred new leads. He added that not finding her shoes does leave open a possibility that she may be alive.

"There are people who either witnessed or are aware of Jordan's location and what happened to her," said Fitzgerald. "Do the right thing. Call in and tell us that way her family can get her back."

Volunteers tell KENS 5 a wig was discovered off Avenue J, which may be the wig Tompkins was wearing the night she disappeared.

All pieces of evidence from Saturday's search were handed to the Bandera County Sheriff's Department.

Fitzgerald says so far, there's no evidence that links any of these recent missing persons cases together.