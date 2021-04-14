Arbitrator orders Bexar County deputy fired in 2019 to be returned to duty, BCSO says

Markese Shands is the first deputy in Sheriff Javier Salazar’s tenure to be returned to duty via arbitration.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy fired in 2019 after he was indicted on official oppression charges was ordered to be returned to duty by an arbitrator, the local sheriff's office confirmed this week.

Markese Shands was terminated in July 2019 after an investigation into a tussle he had with an inmate in May of 2018. The investigation was forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Shands turned himself in after a grand jury indicted him on the charges. However, the charge was dismissed in April of last year for a missing witness, online records show.

Video of the 2018 altercation shows Shands supervising a room of more than two dozen inmates as a line of them congregates to retrieve what appears to be a fresh change of clothes. In the video, one inmate requests a smaller size, but is told, “I’m not changing anybody.”

The inmate is seen taking off his shirt and tossing the shirt to the ground, along with the fresh shirts he’d just been given. Afterwards, the inmate is seen walking away toward a bunk bed.

Video shows Shands grab the clothes from the floor before handing them to another inmate, who delivers them to the shirtless inmate. Shands is seen making his way back to his desk when the inmate re-appears, still shirtless, with the shirts balled up in his hand. The inmate is captured, again, throwing the clothes on the floor and walking away.

Shands is heard telling the inmate, “Put that sh** on man, don’t be throwing that sh** over here” before bending down to grab the clothes, and tossing them in the direction of the inmate. As Shands walks back to his desk, he mumbles, “I’ll slap the sh** out of your punk a**,” and the inmate is seen turning around to face Shands, apparently challenging the deputy to an altercation.

Shands and the shirtless inmate are seen on surveillance video meeting in the middle of the room where words are exchanged and Shands pushes the inmate to the ground. The conflict dissolves shortly after the inmate gets up and returns to his bunk.

Shands was indicted on official oppression charges over the push. However, one source with decades of law enforcement experience who has worked inside the Bexar County Jail said Shands had no other option.

“Inmates will always test you, especially if you are new,” the source explained. “They will push to see how far they can get and if other inmates smell or sense fear, they will know that you are weak and will roll all over you.”

Former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood’s law firm represented Shands in the criminal matter. LaHood said the video of the shove isn’t the full story.

"The incident taken out of context looks one way, but in context is very appropriate,” LaHood said, adding that they were prepared to take the case to trial and had a use-of-force expert prepared to testify the force was appropriate given the setting and circumstances.

Shands also appealed his termination, and an arbitrator sided with him, BCSO confirmed. Between 2017 and 2020, Sheriff Javier Salazar dismissed more than 100 deputies. Shands is the only deputy to be ordered to be returned to duty via arbitration in Salazar’s time in office.

The sheriff declined to comment on the arbitrator’s decision. And BCSO declined to elaborate on the details of the arbitrator’s opinion, so it is unclear if Shands will be awarded back pay. It’s also unclear whether the agency will contest the arbitrator’s decision in court.

LaHood said the criminal case dismissal and subsequent arbitrator decision illustrate why the public should not rush to judgement.