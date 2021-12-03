BCSO: Deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, issued with termination paperwork

Details of the reported incident have not been provided by authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say an off-duty deputy has ben arrested and paperwork issued for his firing following his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident.

Eriq Solora, a 25-year-old man who has been with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office since early 2017, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by deputies responding to reports of an assault. Solora has now been charged with assault bodily injury, and is jailed on a $3,500 bond.

BCSO said "termination proceedings" began upon Solora's arrest. In a statement, Sheriff Javier Salazar is quoted as saying, "domestic violence is inexcusable by anyone, especially by someone sworn to uphold the law."