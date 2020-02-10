Deputy fired after allegedly punching man in H-E-B parking lot loses fight to be returned to force

SAN ANTONIO — A fired Bexar County Sheriff's Office sergeant lost his bid to be reinstated to the force this week, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.



Sergeant Hugh Wesley Anderson was terminated in March 2019 and requested an independent arbiter review his firing to potentially overrule Sheriff Javier Salazar's decision to terminate him.



The decision comes nearly two years after the incident for which Anderson was fired. County records state Anderson punched a man in the face in the parking lot of an H-E-B on August 25, 2018. According to disciplinary records, the incident happened after the victim allegedly nearly struck Anderson's vehicle, prompting Anderson to block the driver in and confront him.



Suspension records state during the confrontation, Anderson punched the driver in his face. According to records, San Antonio Police obtained surveillance video of the incident which confirmed Anderson punched the driver in the face.



Online records show Anderson was not charged in connection with the incident. Salazar said he was told that the individual whom Anderson is alleged to have punched did not cooperate with police.



"I think for too long in this agency, the administrative cases have been allowed to hinge on the criminal cases,” Salazar said. "In other words, if it doesn't happen criminally, then the administration side — maybe it will go easier. I don't agree with that.”



Salazar said while the incident didn’t result in criminal charges, his investigators were able to compile enough evidence to prove that the alleged assault rose to the level of termination.



“We had a videotaped assault. We had evidence of that assault. We had pictures of the complainant — his face appeared swollen. And we had a statement taken that day, where he indicated that he was punched,” he said. "To me, that's a pretty strong administrative case."