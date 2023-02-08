Decriminalizing marijuana and abortion, other initiatives to make May Election ballot in San Antonio

A city of San Antonio Spokesperson tells KENS 5 it has verified the required number of signatures to put the justice initiatives on the May ballot.

SAN ANTONIO — A push for justice reform in San Antonio has reached the number of signatures to be put on the May ballot.

San Antonio voters will decide whether or not to decriminalize abortion, marijuana, banning the use of no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

Activist group ACT 4 SA and a city of San Antonio spokesperson confirmed the information Wednesday night.

WE DID IT SAN ANTONIO! We are OFFICIALLY on the ballot for the May Municipal Elections!



We are looking to run an impactful, educational campaign — and successful campaigns come at a cost.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/8S8CxNLlGv — ACT 4 SA (@Act4SATX) February 8, 2023

A city spokesperson says now that the city clerk has verified the signatures, city council will call the election during their meeting on Thursday.

Activists say the charter would cut out unnecessary arrests across the city, but the San Antonio Police Officers' Association has previously told KENS 5 amending the charter will "hinder the effective policing in place today."

This is a developing story.

