Converse police chief resigns after nearly 4 months on job

Ruben Saucedo’s resignation comes weeks after the department’s union made claims of internal conflicts and numerous resignations.

SAN ANTONIO — Converse Police Chief Ruben Saucedo resigned from his post Monday and is no longer with the department after a little over four months on the job, an agency spokesman confirmed Wednesday morning.

Saucedo’s resignation comes after the agency’s police officer association posted about conflicts within the agency. In one post, the agency said one officer resigned because he “didn’t agree with the direction of the department or the disregard shown to leaders he has a great deal of respect for.”

While an agency spokesman confirmed that the department had received resignation letters from other officers in recent months, he was not clear on the total number of officers to resign.

The agency said the resignations have not impacted response times or services to the community. While the agency did not have information about a succession plan, a spokesman said assistant chief Pam Hunt will assume Saucedo’s responsibilities.