'Constitutional Carry' bill advances to Texas senate

A number of law enforcement agencies and organizations oppose the bill that would allow anyone with a handgun to skip training and openly carry the weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would allow handgun owners to carry their weapon into most businesses and public places without a permit.

Handguns would still be prohibited inside churches, schools, jails, at sporting events, and a few other similar settings. Businesses could also deny entry to people who are openly carrying.

Supporters have dubbed the idea "constitutional carry," arguing it's their second-amendment right to carry the gun as much as it is their right to own the gun.

But dozens of law enforcement figures oppose the bill.

"We have no problem with honest, decent, law-abiding citizens carrying guns," Texas Municipal Police Association head Kevin Lawrence said. "This (bill) is bad public policy."

The law would allow handgun owners to shirk training requirements they must currently meet to obtain a permit, including classes, a written test, and a shooting test.

Lawrence said, at minimum, gun owners should learn how to keep someone from taking their weapon and using it against them. But he argues lawmakers made the bill worse Thursday by amending the bill on the House floor.

"Law enforcement is going to be expected to step in and enforce a law that they have no authority to enforce anymore," he said.

The House adopted changed the bill so that police officers cannot question someone who is packing because they are packing. The person would have to be engaging in some other problematic behavior for an officer to perform an investigative stop.

Felons, people under 21, and a few other Texans are not allowed to carry. Lawrence contends the amendment will make it nearly impossible for law enforcement to determine whether a person is in legal possession of a gun.

"It's putting the onus - the vetting process - on some poor beat officer at 3 a.m. instead of doing it in advance like we should," he said.

"Certainly, we're requiring people to identify themselves in order to vote in this country and that's a constitutional right," he continued. "Why shouldn't they at least have to identify themselves to carry a gun?"