Comal County deputy was saved by his brother after being shot in the line of duty

Deputy Eddy Luna is still in the hospital after undergoing his fourth surgery. His brother Rene, another deputy, applied a tourniquet at the scene.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A Comal County Sheriff's deputy shot in the line of duty was saved by his own brother, fellow deputy Rene Luna. As of Monday, Deputy Eddy Luna is still in the hospital after undergoing his fourth surgery.

Eddy's son Daniel Luna, who also is a deputy with Comal County Sheriff's Office, said his dad and his uncle are his heroes.

"I don't know of a stronger and more loving guy than my dad," he said.

Daniel hasn't really left his dad's bedside at University Hospital. Last week, his father was shot after trying to serve a felony warrant out in Spring Branch with a fellow deputy. There happened to be another deputy on the scene, which was Luna's brother Rene.

"If my dad hadn't called him, he probably wouldn't be here," Daniel said. "He is just glad he (Rene) was there and that we able to perform everything that we have been taught, so he could save my dad's life."

During a radio call, the family said you hear Deputy Rene talk about the life-saving moments.

"I applied a tourniquet at 12:35 hours," he said. 'He has lost a lot of blood. He has significant damage to his arm."

"They weren't expecting for this to go the way it did," Daniel said. "The best-case scenario is that his brother was there. And my dad is still living today."

The deputy and veteran was shot in his right arm. Eddy has a long road ahead. On Monday, his surgery lasted five hours.

"From under the joints to pretty much here," he said. "It is completely gone. There are really no bones left in that portion of the arm from the blast."

There is no timeline on when Deputy Luna will be able to leave the hospital. One thing that's for certain is that his family will be right there.

"I know we are going to be with him every step of the way," Daniel said.

In terms of Eddy's recovery, doctors want to make sure there is enough blood flowing to the hand. Daniel said the medical team is working on a plan to save the arm and are also looking at the possibility of a prosthetic.

As for the suspect, a Comal County Sheriff's Office spokesman said the deputies were at the isolated rural home to serve a felony warrant for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on 59-year-old Brian Scott Sharp.

In addition to the original case, they said Sharp is now also facing two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

His bonds on all three charges total $258,000.